Japan: Nagasaki Does Not Invite Israel to Atomic Bomb Day Ceremony

August 9, 2024_ The city of Nagasaki has decided not to invite Israel to its annual Atomic Bomb Day ceremony, held to commemorate the victims of the bombing of August 9, 1945. The mayor said the decision was not motivated by political reasons, but it sparked discussion among citizens. The ceremony is a significant event for the city, which commemorates the devastation caused by the atomic bomb during World War II. Nagasaki, along with Hiroshima, is one of two Japanese cities hit by nuclear attacks, and the commemoration is a time of reflection on peace and nuclear non-proliferation. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This year's ceremony will take place amid growing geopolitical tension in the region.