Japan: Naha Celebrates Traditional Tug-of-War Festival

October 14, 2024_ Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, hosted the traditional Tug-of-War Festival on October 13, 2024, with many citizens pulling a 160-meter-long rope. This annual event is a cultural celebration that unites the community and promotes local tradition. The festival features a festive atmosphere, with music and dance accompanying the competition. This news is reported by english.kyodonews.net. The Tug-of-War Festival is a historic event that symbolizes the unity and strength of the Okinawa community.