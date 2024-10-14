Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Japan: Naha Celebrates Traditional Tug-of-War Festival
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, hosted the traditional Tug-of-War Festival on October 13, 2024, with many citizens pulling a 160-meter-long rope. This annual event is a cultural celebration that unites the community and promotes local tradition. The festival features a festive atmosphere, with music and dance accompanying the competition. This news is reported by english.kyodonews.net. The Tug-of-War Festival is a historic event that symbolizes the unity and strength of the Okinawa community.

