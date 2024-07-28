Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Japan: Naomi Osaka returns to Roland Garros after a significant break
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ Naomi Osaka returned to competing at Roland Garros, a venue that marked pivotal moments in her career, including her openness about mental health. After a break from tennis for mental health reasons and the birth of her daughter, Osaka prepares to challenge champion Angelique Kerber. The Japanese tennis player faced enormous pressure during the Tokyo Olympics and spoke openly about her experiences of anxiety and depression, contributing to greater awareness of these issues in the world of sport. The news is reported by mainichi.jp. Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam titles, is considered one of the most influential athletes, having also founded an athlete management agency and a production company.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
