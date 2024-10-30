Japan: National Democratic Party leader opens to collaboration with minority government

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
October 29, 2024_ National Democratic Party leader Yuichiro Tamaki has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the minority government led by Ishiba, supported by the Liberal Democratic and Komeito parties. During a press conference, Tamaki expressed a positive attitude toward a 'partial coalition' on specific policy issues. This openness could influence the political dynamics in Japan, where the stability of the government is often tested. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Tamaki's position could represent a significant change in the Japanese political landscape, where alliances between parties are crucial to governability.

