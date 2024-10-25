Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
Japan: National Elections Ahead, Focus on Ties Between Politicians and Cult Unification Church

October 25, 2024_ The Japanese House of Representatives election is approaching, with the issue of ties between politicians and the World Peace...

Japan: National Elections Ahead, Focus on Ties Between Politicians and Cult Unification Church
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ The Japanese House of Representatives election is approaching, with the issue of ties between politicians and the World Peace Unification Family (formerly Unification Church) cult resurfacing. This is the first major nationwide poll since the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which revealed such connections. Journalist Eito Suzuki and other former cult members are monitoring candidates accused of having ties to the organization. The source of this information is tokyo-np.co.jp. The election will see significant challenges, with candidates from several parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party, which has already won in previous polls.

