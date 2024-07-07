Japan: Navy chief resigns over state secrets issue

July 7, 2024_ The head of the Japanese Navy announced his resignation due to problems related to the management of state secrets. The decision comes after an internal investigation that revealed irregularities in the handling of classified information. The resignation was greeted with concern by the government, which now has to deal with the consequences of this crisis. The Japanese Navy, known as Kaijō Jieitai, is one of the country's main self-defense forces. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The resignation of the head of the Navy could have repercussions on national security and trust in military institutions.