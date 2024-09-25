Japan: Negotiations with Italy for emergency LNG purchase

September 25, 2024_ The Japanese government is negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Italy to secure priority purchases of LNG (liquefied natural gas) from ENI, one of the world's leading energy resource companies. This agreement aims to strengthen Japan's energy security, especially in emergency situations, such as natural disasters. ENI, headquartered in Italy, is active in the production and sales of oil and gas in several regions, including Africa and Southeast Asia. Partnering with a global leader like ENI is a significant step for Japan in securing stable energy supplies. The news was reported by nhk.or.jp. This agreement comes amid the growing importance of LNG for Japan, which is seeking to diversify its energy sources in a time of global uncertainty.