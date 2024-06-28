Japan: New banknotes and challenges for traders

June 27, 2024_ New banknotes will be issued in Japan on July 3, the first in 20 years, with the aim of preventing counterfeiting and introducing a universal design accessible to all. However, merchants, such as restaurants, are facing difficulties in adapting their vending machines, resulting in significant upgrade costs. Some, like the Tenjin ramen restaurant, have decided to abandon the use of machines to avoid costs. Meanwhile, facilities like those in Kikuyo-cho are investing in new machines to accommodate a growing number of foreign users. ntv.co.jp reports it. The situation highlights the economic and logistical challenges associated with the introduction of the new banknotes.