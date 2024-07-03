Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
Japan: New banknotes issued after 20 years

July 3, 2024_ The Bank of Japan issued new banknotes for the first time in 20 years. The new banknotes, which include portraits of historical figures...

Japan: New banknotes issued after 20 years
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 3, 2024_ The Bank of Japan issued new banknotes for the first time in 20 years. The new banknotes, which include portraits of historical figures such as Shibusawa Eiichi, Tsuda Umeko and Kitasato Shibasaburo, were distributed to financial institutions. About 1.6 trillion yen in new banknotes were put into circulation on July 3 alone. The new banknotes also incorporate advanced technologies to prevent counterfeiting. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The Bank of Japan has warned the public to beware of possible scams linked to the old banknotes, which remain valid.

