Japan: New brand of Italian bags conquers the Japanese market

July 30, 2024_ A new bag brand, PUNTI., is attracting attention in Japan thanks to its elegant design and affordable prices. Founded by a designer who honed his skills in a Florence workshop, the brand offers genuine leather bags for under 50,000 yen, making them accessible to a wider audience. The bags, suitable for professional women, combine practicality and style, with versatile models that can be used on different occasions. The news was reported by otonamuse.jp, highlighting the Japanese interest in Italian fashion. With the arrival of PUNTI., the Japanese market is enriched with a high quality option with a refined design, perfect for modern women.