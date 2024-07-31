Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New brand of Italian bags conquers the Japanese market

July 30, 2024_ A new bag brand, PUNTI., is attracting attention in Japan thanks to its elegant design and affordable prices. Founded by a designer...

Japan: New brand of Italian bags conquers the Japanese market
31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ A new bag brand, PUNTI., is attracting attention in Japan thanks to its elegant design and affordable prices. Founded by a designer who honed his skills in a Florence workshop, the brand offers genuine leather bags for under 50,000 yen, making them accessible to a wider audience. The bags, suitable for professional women, combine practicality and style, with versatile models that can be used on different occasions. The news was reported by otonamuse.jp, highlighting the Japanese interest in Italian fashion. With the arrival of PUNTI., the Japanese market is enriched with a high quality option with a refined design, perfect for modern women.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bag brand griffe brand Japanese market
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza