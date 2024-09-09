Japan: New Episode of 'Writers!' Introduces 'High School Quiz 2024' Cast

September 8, 2024_ Nippon Television's 'Writers!' hosted the hosts of the '44th High School Quiz Championship', Kamatakachi and Rino Sashihara, in an emotional episode. During the broadcast, the contestants shared touching anecdotes and their experience of working with the musical group SixTONES, highlighting the passion and determination of the students. The hosts described the quiz as an event that combines competition and friendship, with moments of great emotional intensity. The news was reported by asahi.com. The 'High School Quiz Championship' is a popular general knowledge contest for high school students in Japan, attracting the attention of a wide audience and celebrating young talent.