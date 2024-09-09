Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New Episode of 'Writers!' Introduces 'High School Quiz 2024' Cast

September 8, 2024_ Nippon Television's 'Writers!' hosted the hosts of the '44th High School Quiz Championship', Kamatakachi and Rino Sashihara, in an...

Japan: New Episode of 'Writers!' Introduces 'High School Quiz 2024' Cast
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 8, 2024_ Nippon Television's 'Writers!' hosted the hosts of the '44th High School Quiz Championship', Kamatakachi and Rino Sashihara, in an emotional episode. During the broadcast, the contestants shared touching anecdotes and their experience of working with the musical group SixTONES, highlighting the passion and determination of the students. The hosts described the quiz as an event that combines competition and friendship, with moments of great emotional intensity. The news was reported by asahi.com. The 'High School Quiz Championship' is a popular general knowledge contest for high school students in Japan, attracting the attention of a wide audience and celebrating young talent.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event that combines celebrating young talent High School Quiz Championship musical group SixTONES
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza