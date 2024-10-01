Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Japan: New food safety measures after contamination incident

October 1, 2024_ Japan has announced the implementation of new measures to ensure food safety following a recent contamination incident involving...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ Japan has announced the implementation of new measures to ensure food safety following a recent contamination incident involving seafood. Health authorities are stepping up checks and inspections at markets and restaurants to prevent future cases of food poisoning. An awareness campaign is also planned to educate consumers about the risks of eating contaminated seafood. The new regulations are aimed at restoring public confidence in food quality, at a time when Japan's restaurant industry is trying to recover. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The measures are part of a broader focus on public health, in response to growing concerns about food safety in the country.

