Japan: New gastronomic campaign in Niijima with the Italian brand Eataly

01 August 2024_ Niijima, Japan, launches its first experiential food campaign from 1 to 31 August 2024, to promote local products and tourism. In collaboration with Italian brand Eataly, exclusive menus will be offered in five restaurants across Japan, using fresh ingredients from the island. During a preview event in Ginza, dishes that recall the culinary tradition of southern Italy were presented, such as fried calamari and cannoli. The campaign aims to make people discover the culinary delights of Niijima, as reported by nicovideo.jp. Visitors are invited to enjoy a unique gastronomic experience, combining Japanese and Italian culture.