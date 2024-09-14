Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Japan: New Giorgio Armani Store Opens in Omotesando with Italian Coffee

September 13, 2024_ The famous Italian brand Giorgio Armani has opened a new store in Omotesando, Tokyo, accompanied by the first opening in Japan of...

14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The famous Italian brand Giorgio Armani has opened a new store in Omotesando, Tokyo, accompanied by the first opening in Japan of Armani / Caffè. Featuring a minimalist and refined design, it offers an exclusive selection of items for men and women, as well as pet products. The café offers a menu that celebrates the Italian culinary tradition, with dishes such as pasta and tiramisu, creating a unique shopping and dining experience. The news was reported by nylon.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Japanese landscape. The store is located in one of the most elegant areas of Tokyo, offering an atmosphere of luxury and style.

