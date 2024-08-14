Japan: New Glass Collection by Alessandra Baldereschi on Sale in Tokyo

August 13, 2024_ Italian designer Alessandra Baldereschi has launched a new cat-inspired glassware collection, available at Tonkachi online store and retail outlet in Daikanyama, Tokyo. The collection, titled “MIA,” features elegant glass cat designs handcrafted in a workshop near Cologne, Germany using high-quality borosilicate glass. Each piece features a refined aesthetic and excellent heat resistance, making them ideal for everyday use. The news was reported by jiji.com. The designer, originally from Milan, shared that her passion for cats inspired the collection, reflecting a deep connection between art and everyday life.