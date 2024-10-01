Japan: New government with 13 members, only 2 women in cabinet

October 1, 2024_ Japan has announced the formation of a new 13-member cabinet, of which only 2 are women. The composition has raised concerns about...

October 1, 2024_ Japan has announced the formation of a new 13-member cabinet, of which only 2 are women. The composition has raised concerns about female representation in Japanese politics, a growing issue in the country. The new government aims to address several economic and social challenges, but the shortage of women in positions of power remains a critical issue, 毎日新聞 reported. The situation highlights the need for cultural and political change to promote greater inclusion of women in Japanese government institutions.