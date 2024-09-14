Japan: New Guidelines for Senior Citizens' Policies

September 13, 2024_ The Japanese government has approved a new strategic plan to address the challenges of the aging population, known as "高齢社会対策大綱" (Ageing Society Action Plan). Among the measures envisaged is a review of healthcare costs for seniors over the age of 75, with the aim of establishing a cost-sharing system. The plan aims to promote a society in which seniors can also actively contribute, becoming "payers" based on their abilities. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This approach comes amid growing concern over Japan's aging population, which calls for innovative policies to ensure the well-being of seniors.