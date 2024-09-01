Japan: New heat-resistant rice varieties to tackle food shortages

August 31, 2024_ Japan is facing a rice shortage due to extreme weather that damaged last year's crops. To address this situation, the local government of Saitama is developing heat-resistant rice varieties, such as emihokoro, to ensure future food security. Rice supplies are at an all-time low, with demand rising due to record tourism, and supermarkets are imposing limits on purchases. The situation is worrying, as climate change is expected to continue to threaten rice production in Japan, as reported by japantoday.com. Rice is a central food in Japanese culture, being the basis of traditional dishes such as sushi and a source of national pride.