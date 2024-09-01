Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New heat-resistant rice varieties to tackle food shortages

August 31, 2024_ Japan is facing a rice shortage due to extreme weather that damaged last year's crops. To address this situation, the local...

Japan: New heat-resistant rice varieties to tackle food shortages
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Japan is facing a rice shortage due to extreme weather that damaged last year's crops. To address this situation, the local government of Saitama is developing heat-resistant rice varieties, such as emihokoro, to ensure future food security. Rice supplies are at an all-time low, with demand rising due to record tourism, and supermarkets are imposing limits on purchases. The situation is worrying, as climate change is expected to continue to threaten rice production in Japan, as reported by japantoday.com. Rice is a central food in Japanese culture, being the basis of traditional dishes such as sushi and a source of national pride.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giappone as sushi as as climate change
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza