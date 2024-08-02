Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New hero of Japanese gymnastics emerges in Paris

01 August 2024_ The Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka triumphed in the individual artistic gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympic Games, marking...

Japan: New hero of Japanese gymnastics emerges in Paris
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ The Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka triumphed in the individual artistic gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympic Games, marking an important success for Japan. Oka was enthusiastically welcomed by his rival Daisuke Hashimoto, who expressed his admiration for the new champion's talent and determination. Their emotional embrace symbolized the high level of Japanese gymnastics and the sporting rivalry between the two athletes. Hashimoto, the defending champion, acknowledged the hard work of Oka, who has faced significant challenges in his career. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Oka, who has always considered Hashimoto a point of reference, has shown that perseverance and passion can lead to great results in sport.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
of Oka Shinnosuke Oka August The Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka triumphed
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza