Japan: New Initiatives for Energy Sustainability in the Industrial Sector

October 27, 2024_ Japan is launching new initiatives to promote energy sustainability in the industrial sector, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. These measures include incentives for companies that adopt green technologies and investment in research and development for renewable energy sources. The Japanese government aims to transform the industrial sector into a model of sustainability by encouraging collaboration between companies and research institutions. The new policies are part of Japan's broader commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, 毎日新聞 reported. These initiatives come amid growing global attention to sustainability and the fight against climate change.