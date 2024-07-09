Japan: New Italian fruit jellies from Bulgari

9 July 2024_ Bulgari launches the new 'Fruit Jellies' in Japan, a product that combines Italian tradition with high-quality Japanese fruit. The jellies, available in five flavors (pear, strawberry, apricot, peach and mango), are made without artificial colourings, maintaining the natural colors of the fruit. The product will be available from 11 July 2024 in Bulgari stores in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as online. Jellies are ideal as gifts due to their colorful appearance and fresh taste. Gourmetpress.net reports it. This launch underlines the ongoing collaboration between Italy and Japan in the gastronomic sector.