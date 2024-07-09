Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New Italian fruit jellies from Bulgari

9 July 2024_ Bulgari launches the new 'Fruit Jellies' in Japan, a product that combines Italian tradition with high-quality Japanese fruit. The...

Japan: New Italian fruit jellies from Bulgari
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

9 July 2024_ Bulgari launches the new 'Fruit Jellies' in Japan, a product that combines Italian tradition with high-quality Japanese fruit. The jellies, available in five flavors (pear, strawberry, apricot, peach and mango), are made without artificial colourings, maintaining the natural colors of the fruit. The product will be available from 11 July 2024 in Bulgari stores in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as online. Jellies are ideal as gifts due to their colorful appearance and fresh taste. Gourmetpress.net reports it. This launch underlines the ongoing collaboration between Italy and Japan in the gastronomic sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ideal as gifts Giappone reports it as
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza