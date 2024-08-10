Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
12:36
Japan: New Italian Luxury Perfume Coming to Osaka

August 09, 2024_ Japanese company fbd株式会社 will present a new luxury perfume, 'THE NOIR', developed in collaboration with Italian master perfumers...

10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 09, 2024_ Japanese company fbd株式会社 will present a new luxury perfume, 'THE NOIR', developed in collaboration with Italian master perfumers Sileno Cheloni and Luca Maffei. This perfume, inspired by black tea, will be available in a limited edition of 200 pieces at a pop-up store at Hanshin Umeda Main Store from September 18, 2024. 'THE NOIR' offers an elegant olfactory experience, with notes of anise, black tea and fine woods, evoking moments of relaxation and refinement. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Italy and Japan in the high-end perfumery sector.

