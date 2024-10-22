Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New Italian Restaurant 'Oribeto' Opens in Chiba

October 22, 2024_ Italian restaurant 'Oribeto' will open on October 24, 2024 at Sogo Chiba, bringing an authentic Neapolitan dining experience to...

Japan: New Italian Restaurant 'Oribeto' Opens in Chiba
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Italian restaurant 'Oribeto' will open on October 24, 2024 at Sogo Chiba, bringing an authentic Neapolitan dining experience to Chiba Prefecture. The restaurant, which stands out for its wood-fired pizza and a menu full of Italian dishes, is intended to be an ideal place for families and special occasions. 'Oribeto' is also committed to sustainability, reusing food waste to make compost and using local vegetables. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Japan as well. The restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere and a variety of dishes, including mozzarella and seafood specialties.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
New Italian Restaurant Oribeto Sogo Chiba Oribeto at
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza