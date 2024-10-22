Japan: New Italian Restaurant 'Oribeto' Opens in Chiba

October 22, 2024_ Italian restaurant 'Oribeto' will open on October 24, 2024 at Sogo Chiba, bringing an authentic Neapolitan dining experience to Chiba Prefecture. The restaurant, which stands out for its wood-fired pizza and a menu full of Italian dishes, is intended to be an ideal place for families and special occasions. 'Oribeto' is also committed to sustainability, reusing food waste to make compost and using local vegetables. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Japan as well. The restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere and a variety of dishes, including mozzarella and seafood specialties.