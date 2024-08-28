Japan: New Italian Wine Labels Coming to the Japanese Market

August 27, 2024_ Tokyo-based Japanese company Enoteca Co. announces the start of distribution of 94 wines from seven brands, including five Italian ones, starting September 1. The Italian brands include Gancia, Conterno Fantino and Valdicava, known for their quality and winemaking tradition. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality wines in Japan, expanding the options for wine lovers. The news, reported by zaikei.co.jp, highlights the importance of Italian wine culture in the Japanese market, helping to strengthen ties between the two countries. Italian wines, with their rich history and variety, will continue to delight Japanese palates, offering an authentic and refined experience.