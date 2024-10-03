Japan: New PM Ishiba stresses importance of cooperation among G7 leaders

October 3, 2024_ New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday reaffirmed the need for close cooperation among G7 leaders, highlighting the interconnectedness of security issues in the Middle East, Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. During a call with his counterparts, Ishiba urged them to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating conflicts. The meeting marks Ishiba's first participation as Japan's leader after his recent election, english.kyodonews.net reported. Ishiba also stressed the importance of Japanese diplomacy, especially in relation to the alliance with the United States.