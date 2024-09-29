Japan: New PM Ishiba under pressure to tackle cost of living

September 28, 2024_ Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new prime minister, has been urged by citizens to implement measures to improve living conditions amid high costs. Residents in several regions, including Takamatsu and Sendai, have expressed concerns about rising prices, especially for fuel and energy bills. There are also calls for greater transparency in the management of political funds, following a scandal that has undermined confidence in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The source of this information is japantoday.com. Ishiba, a former defense minister, will also have to deal with issues related to the controversial relocation of a U.S. military base to Okinawa.