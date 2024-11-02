Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: New Policies for Restoring Democracy

Japan: New Policies for Restoring Democracy
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
November 2, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced a series of new policies aimed at restoring democracy in the country. These measures include legislative reforms and initiatives to promote civic participation and dialogue between institutions and citizens. The aim is to strengthen public trust in democratic institutions and ensure greater transparency in the decision-making process. The new policies have been met with interest by experts and activists, who are hoping for positive change. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The reforms come amid growing demands for greater accountability and participation by Japanese civil society.

