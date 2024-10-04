Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: New Prime Minister Ishiba Announces Dissolution of House of Representatives

October 4, 2024_ Japan's new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has said he will dissolve the House of Representatives on October 9, despite his...

Japan: New Prime Minister Ishiba Announces Dissolution of House of Representatives
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Japan's new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has said he will dissolve the House of Representatives on October 9, despite his previous statements that he wanted to avoid such a move. The move has prompted calls for a debate from the opposition, which accuses Ishiba of wanting to avoid political confrontation. His actions appear to be motivated by a desire to capitalize on high approval ratings ahead of the election, tokyo-np.co.jp reported. Ishiba, known for his controversial political stances, has previously compared the demonstrations to acts of terrorism and has faced criticism for his handling of Okinawa issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
previous statements his istidina House of Representatives
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza