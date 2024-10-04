Japan: New Prime Minister Ishiba Announces Dissolution of House of Representatives

October 4, 2024_ Japan's new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has said he will dissolve the House of Representatives on October 9, despite his previous statements that he wanted to avoid such a move. The move has prompted calls for a debate from the opposition, which accuses Ishiba of wanting to avoid political confrontation. His actions appear to be motivated by a desire to capitalize on high approval ratings ahead of the election, tokyo-np.co.jp reported. Ishiba, known for his controversial political stances, has previously compared the demonstrations to acts of terrorism and has faced criticism for his handling of Okinawa issues.