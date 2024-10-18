Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: New proposals for national security in 2024
October 18, 2024_ Japan is preparing a new national security plan for 2024, aiming to address growing regional threats. The Japanese government plans to increase defense spending and strengthen alliances with international partners, especially the United States. The new measures will also include the implementation of advanced technologies to improve emergency response capabilities. This plan comes amid growing tension in the region, particularly due to the military activities of North Korea and China. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Japanese government is seeking to ensure the country's security in a period of geopolitical uncertainty, aiming for greater stability in the region.

