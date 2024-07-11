Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: New revolutionary material developed in collaboration with Italy

11 July 2024_ The Japanese company I.S.T has developed a new material called 'Platinum Wool(TM)' which promises to revolutionize the concept of wool....

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ The Japanese company I.S.T has developed a new material called 'Platinum Wool(TM)' which promises to revolutionize the concept of wool. This innovative fabric combines natural fibers with advanced technology to eliminate the annoying itching typical of traditional wool. The production of the material takes place in collaboration with the Italian company CM Tessuti, located in the prestigious district of Biella, known for its excellence in fabric processing. The product will be officially launched at Milano Unica, one of the main Italian textile fairs. Jiji.com reports it. The collaboration between Japan and Italy aims to bring this innovative material to high-end fashion brands in Europe.

