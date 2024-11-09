Japan: New version of 'Death in Venice' debuts in Tokyo in February

November 8, 2024_ On February 11, 2025, the Italia Cultura Hall in Tokyo will host the new production of 'Death in Venice', inspired by the famous film by Luchino Visconti. The show, which combines dance and piano, will have as its musical theme the Adagietto from Mahler's Fifth Symphony and will feature renowned artists, including Japanese pianist Takahiro Yoshikawa, known for his collaborations with the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The direction and choreography are entrusted to Kazuhiko Nishijima, while the actress Miki Maya will take care of the script, paying homage to Italian culture. The news was reported by jiji.com. This event represents an important fusion between Japanese and Italian culture, underlining the lasting influence of Italian art in the world.