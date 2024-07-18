Japan: Newspaper Association statement against unauthorized use of articles by US IT company

July 18, 2024_ The Newspaper Association of Japan issued a statement against a US IT company for unauthorized use of articles using artificial intelligence. The association has raised concerns about possible copyright infringement and is considering legal action. The issue raises important questions about the ethical use of AI in the media sector and the protection of copyright. The Newspaper Association represents numerous Japanese newspapers and media outlets committed to protecting journalistic content. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Further developments are expected as the association evaluates its next legal moves.