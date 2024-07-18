Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Newspaper Association statement against unauthorized use of articles by US IT company

July 18, 2024_ The Newspaper Association of Japan issued a statement against a US IT company for unauthorized use of articles using artificial...

Japan: Newspaper Association statement against unauthorized use of articles by US IT company
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ The Newspaper Association of Japan issued a statement against a US IT company for unauthorized use of articles using artificial intelligence. The association has raised concerns about possible copyright infringement and is considering legal action. The issue raises important questions about the ethical use of AI in the media sector and the protection of copyright. The Newspaper Association represents numerous Japanese newspapers and media outlets committed to protecting journalistic content. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Further developments are expected as the association evaluates its next legal moves.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
statement presa di posizione the
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza