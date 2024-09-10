Japan: NFT Project for Work Inclusion of People with Disabilities

September 10, 2024_ Japan launches the "Good Job! Digital Factory" project, an initiative that uses NFT technology to promote employment for people with disabilities. Developed in collaboration between the Japan Research Institute (JRI) and the Good Job! Center in Kashiba, the project aims to create new job opportunities through the production and sale of digital art. The initiative aims to break down employment barriers and increase social inclusion by directly involving people with disabilities in the creative process. The news was reported by sankei.com. The project represents a significant step towards a more inclusive society, where people with disabilities can actively contribute to the labor market and digital culture.