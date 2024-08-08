Japan: Nico Romito explores Toyosu Market for culinary inspiration

07 August 2024_ Celebrity Italian chef Nico Romito visited Toyosu Market in Tokyo, known for its vast selection of over 600 varieties of fish. During his visit, Romito praised the quality and freshness of Japanese seafood, underlining the importance of the relationship of trust between producers and chefs. His restaurant, 'Il Ristorante Nico Romito', located in an ancient monastery in Italy, recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Michelin star. The news was reported by kateigaho.com, highlighting Romito's interest in Japanese cuisine and his desire to deepen his knowledge of local ingredients. This cultural exchange between Italy and Japan demonstrates how gastronomy can unite different culinary traditions.