Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Nikkei 26th World Business Forum to be held in Tokyo

October 22, 2024_ Nikkei, in collaboration with Swiss business school IMD, will host the 26th World Business Forum in Tokyo on October 28-29, 2024....

Japan: Nikkei 26th World Business Forum to be held in Tokyo
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Nikkei, in collaboration with Swiss business school IMD, will host the 26th World Business Forum in Tokyo on October 28-29, 2024. The event will be themed “Leadership to Drive Change in an Evolving Environment,” addressing issues such as the rise of generative AI and the restructuring of supply chains. During the forum, leading business leaders will discuss the leadership and management strategies needed to address current challenges. The news was reported by nikkei.com. The event is a great opportunity for business leaders to network and share ideas on how to navigate a rapidly changing business environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
NIKKEI business leaders to World Business Forum World Business Forum in Tokyo
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza