Japan: Nikkei 26th World Business Forum to be held in Tokyo

October 22, 2024_ Nikkei, in collaboration with Swiss business school IMD, will host the 26th World Business Forum in Tokyo on October 28-29, 2024. The event will be themed “Leadership to Drive Change in an Evolving Environment,” addressing issues such as the rise of generative AI and the restructuring of supply chains. During the forum, leading business leaders will discuss the leadership and management strategies needed to address current challenges. The news was reported by nikkei.com. The event is a great opportunity for business leaders to network and share ideas on how to navigate a rapidly changing business environment.