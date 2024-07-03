Japan: Niko Romito's restaurant in Tokyo wins a Michelin star

2 July 2024_ The restaurant 'Il Ristorante Niko Romito' at the Bulgari Hotel in Tokyo has obtained a Michelin star just eight months after its opening. The venue, led by Italian chef Niko Romito, is known for reinterpreting traditional Italian recipes with a contemporary twist. Romito, already famous for his three Michelin star restaurant 'Reale' in Italy, has brought his culinary philosophy of purity and essence of taste to Japan too. The restaurant offers a summer menu that highlights local ingredients such as shrimp, peaches and sea urchins, integrating them with Italian style. Marieclairejapon.com reports it. The restaurant's success underlines the appreciation of Italian cuisine in Japan and Romito's ability to adapt Italian tradition to local tastes.