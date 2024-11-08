Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Japan: Nippon Steel Concerned About U.S. Steel Acquisition After Trump Victory

08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ Nippon Steel Corp. expresses concern over its acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp. following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. The Japanese company, which is seeking to finalize a 2 trillion yen deal, fears that the Trump administration may block the deal due to its protectionist policies. In addition, other Japanese companies, such as Honda and Daikin, are closely monitoring the situation, as they may be significantly affected by the new trade tariffs. The news was reported by asahi.com. Nippon Steel has hired Mike Pompeo as a consultant to address political uncertainties, while other Japanese companies are considering strategies to adapt to a possible change in the trade landscape.

in Evidenza