Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Nobel Peace Prize goes to National Association of Atomic Bomb Survivors

October 11, 2024_ The National Association of Atomic Bomb Survivors of Japan, known as Hibakusha, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking...

Japan: Nobel Peace Prize goes to National Association of Atomic Bomb Survivors
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ The National Association of Atomic Bomb Survivors of Japan, known as Hibakusha, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking joy among survivors. Hiroshi Morishita, 93, a survivor of the Hiroshima blast, expressed his excitement, stressing the importance of continuing to testify for a world without nuclear weapons. The governor of Hiroshima Prefecture praised the efforts of the survivors and hoped that the award would spur a renewed global commitment to the decommissioning of nuclear weapons. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of historical memory and peace in the context of current global conflicts.

