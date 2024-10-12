Japan: Nobel Peace Prize goes to National Association of Atomic Bomb Survivors

October 11, 2024_ The National Association of Atomic Bomb Survivors of Japan, known as Hibakusha, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking joy among survivors. Hiroshi Morishita, 93, a survivor of the Hiroshima blast, expressed his excitement, stressing the importance of continuing to testify for a world without nuclear weapons. The governor of Hiroshima Prefecture praised the efforts of the survivors and hoped that the award would spur a renewed global commitment to the decommissioning of nuclear weapons. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of historical memory and peace in the context of current global conflicts.