Japan: Noda elected new leader of Constitutional Democratic Party

September 23, 2024_ The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has elected Yoshihiko Noda as its new leader at a special congress after a heated election. Noda prevailed in the final runoff against former leader Edano after no candidate secured a majority in the first round of voting. The new leader has stated his intention to work seriously to regain the government, calling on the party to unite in this goal. Noda has already begun discussions with his staff members to define the new leadership structure, 毎日新聞 reported. Noda, who served as Prime Minister from 2011 to 2012, is a prominent politician in Japan and his return to the party leadership marks a significant moment in Japanese politics.