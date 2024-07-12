Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Japan: Nuclear power plant costs rise, government extends subsidies

11 July 2024_ The Japanese government has decided to extend economic subsidies to existing nuclear power plants, due to the increase in costs related...

Japan: Nuclear power plant costs rise, government extends subsidies
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ The Japanese government has decided to extend economic subsidies to existing nuclear power plants, due to the increase in costs related to safety measures. This decision represents a change from the previous policy, which limited subsidies only to new nuclear power plants. The move was motivated by the need to stabilize electricity company revenues and promote the reduction of CO2 emissions. The Shimane nuclear power plant, operated by Chugoku Electric Power, was the first to benefit from this new auction system for low-carbon energy sources.毎日新聞 reports it. This system provides that selected companies receive financial support for a period of 20 years.

