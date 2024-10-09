Japan: Obika's 20th Anniversary Celebration with Italian Mozzarella

October 9, 2024_ Obika Mozzarella Bar, known for its buffalo mozzarella imported from Italy, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a grand "Mozzarella Fair" from October 16 to December 1, 2024. During the event, visitors will be able to enjoy fresh buffalo mozzarella from Campania, accompanied by seasonal Italian ingredients such as tomatoes and prosciutto. In addition, special dishes and a selection of limited-edition Italian wines will be available to enhance the dining experience. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culinary culture in Japan. Obika, which opened its first restaurant in Rome in 2004, now has five locations in Japan, helping to spread the authenticity of Italian cuisine.