September 29, 2024_ Okayama University recently hosted the second meeting of the TC College Medical Engineering Program, held in a hybrid format on August 28, 2029. This program aims to train highly specialized technical personnel, also involving students from outside the university. Various aspects of electron microscopy techniques were presented during the event, with a focus on the importance of knowledge sharing among participants. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. The university, located in Okayama, is known for its commitment to research and education, actively contributing to the development of technical and scientific expertise.