Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Okinawa Elections, 'All Okinawa' Candidates Promise Unity and Change

October 7, 2024_ Candidates of the 'All Okinawa' movement held a rally in Naha, where they stressed the importance of solidarity to oppose the basic...

07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ Candidates of the 'All Okinawa' movement held a rally in Naha, where they stressed the importance of solidarity to oppose the basic policies imposed by the Japanese and US governments. Akamine Masakatsu, candidate for the 1st district, highlighted how the struggle of Uruma citizens led to the cancellation of a self-defense training camp. Kinjo Toru, candidate for the 4th district, also highlighted the broken promises of local politicians regarding the construction of the new base in Henoko. Both candidates urged citizens to unite to change Japanese policy and ensure peace for Okinawa. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The elections are crucial for the political future of Okinawa, a Japanese prefecture with a complex history linked to the US military presence.

