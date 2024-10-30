Japan: Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant Reactor 2 Restarts After 2011 Disaster

October 29, 2024_ Tohoku Electric Power has restarted Reactor 2 at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, marking a major step toward resuming nuclear power in the region affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. After completing necessary safety measures, including raising flood barriers and seismic strengthening, the reactor has passed new regulations introduced after the Fukushima accident. This marks the first restart of a nuclear power plant in an area severely damaged by the disaster and the first BWR (boiling water reactor) to resume operation after the Fukushima accident, 毎日新聞 reported. The Onagawa plant, located in Miyagi Prefecture, was severely damaged by the tsunami, but is now ready to contribute to the region's power supply again.