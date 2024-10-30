Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant Reactor 2 Restarts After 2011 Disaster

October 29, 2024_ Tohoku Electric Power has restarted Reactor 2 at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, marking a major step toward resuming nuclear...

Japan: Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant Reactor 2 Restarts After 2011 Disaster
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Tohoku Electric Power has restarted Reactor 2 at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, marking a major step toward resuming nuclear power in the region affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. After completing necessary safety measures, including raising flood barriers and seismic strengthening, the reactor has passed new regulations introduced after the Fukushima accident. This marks the first restart of a nuclear power plant in an area severely damaged by the disaster and the first BWR (boiling water reactor) to resume operation after the Fukushima accident, 毎日新聞 reported. The Onagawa plant, located in Miyagi Prefecture, was severely damaged by the tsunami, but is now ready to contribute to the region's power supply again.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major step toward regulations introduced after at major
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza