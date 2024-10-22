Japan: One month after floods, situation in Noto remains critical

October 22, 2024_ One month after the devastating floods in the Noto region of Japan, recovery and restoration efforts are far from over. Heavy rains have caused significant damage to local infrastructure, making daily life difficult for residents. Authorities are working to provide assistance and support to affected communities, but challenges remain high. The current situation highlights the need for timely and coordinated action to address the aftermath of this natural disaster. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Flooding in the Noto region, known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, has raised concerns about the resilience of local infrastructure in the face of climate change.