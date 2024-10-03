Japan: Over 180 Ballistic Missiles Launched, Some Landed in Japanese Territory

October 3, 2024_ Over 180 ballistic missiles have been launched, with some hitting Japanese territory, raising concerns among local authorities. This event marks a significant escalation of tensions in the region, with implications for Japan's national security. The Japanese Defense Forces are closely monitoring the situation and have activated emergency measures to ensure the safety of citizens. Japanese authorities have strongly condemned these attacks, stressing the need for a coordinated international response. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japanese authorities are working with regional and international allies to address this growing security threat.