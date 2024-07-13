Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Japan: Over 200 soldiers sanctioned for inadequate management of confidential information

July 12, 2024_ Japan has disciplined more than 200 defense personnel, including senior military officers and bureaucrats, for mishandling classified...

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
July 12, 2024_ Japan has disciplined more than 200 defense personnel, including senior military officers and bureaucrats, for mishandling classified material and other incidents. These information security issues emerge as Japan seeks closer cooperation with the United States and other Western democracies, especially in intelligence sharing. The head of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, Ryo Sakai, has resigned after it emerged that sailors without security clearance had access to sensitive data. Other senior military commanders have also been reprimanded, but will remain in their roles, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said. japantoday.com reports it. Kihara promised sweeping action to strengthen information security and apologized for the breaches.

