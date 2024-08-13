Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Japan: Panerai celebrates Italian elegance with a special event in Tokyo

August 13, 2024_ The watch brand Panerai, originally from Florence, is hosting a special talk show in Tokyo on September 13, 2024, featuring Japanese...

Japan: Panerai celebrates Italian elegance with a special event in Tokyo
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The watch brand Panerai, originally from Florence, is hosting a special talk show in Tokyo on September 13, 2024, featuring Japanese actor Yosuke Kubozuka. Founded in 1860, Panerai is known for its fusion of Swiss technology and Italian design, having created watches for the Italian navy in the 1930s. The event will highlight the beauty and functionality of its models, including a new collaboration with the Italian Luna Rossa America's Cup team. The news was reported by webuomo.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian watchmaking tradition in the Japanese landscape. Participants will be able to discover the art of watchmaking and Italian fashion in an exclusive setting.

