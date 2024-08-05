Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Panino Giusto presents a new exclusive sandwich under the supervision of chef Claudio Sadler

05 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ Panino Giusto, a well-known Milanese restaurant, has announced the launch of an exclusive sandwich available only in Japan, created under the supervision of starred chef Claudio Sadler. This new sandwich, which incorporates elements of Japanese cuisine, will be presented at a special event in Tokyo, where attendees will be able to taste it directly from the chef. Additionally, the restaurant has revamped its menu to offer a wider selection of dinner options, responding to requests from Japanese customers. The news was reported by gourmetpress.net. Panino Giusto, founded in 1979 in Milan, continues to bring authentic Italian food culture around the world, with three locations in Japan offering a unique dining experience.

