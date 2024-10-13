Japan: Party leaders engage in election debate in Tokyo

October 12, 2024_ Leaders of seven Japanese parties held a debate organized by the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, ahead of the House of Representatives elections on October 15. The main topics of the debate included the issue of political financing, economic policies and constitutional reform. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated the importance of reviewing the security treaty with the United States, while the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshihiko Noda, stressed the need for a change of government as the main political reform. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The elections will take place amid growing attention to issues of political transparency and national security.